State Street Corp Buys 17,581 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Paylocity worth $54,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Paylocity by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,014 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $10,423,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $129.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.54, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.43. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $78.77 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

