State Street Corp Buys 37,250 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Frontdoor worth $52,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.40 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.59.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

