State Street Corp Buys 82,382 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,382 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.36% of Parsons worth $55,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Parsons by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. Parsons Corp has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

