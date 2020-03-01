State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,028,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,880 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.94% of Hain Celestial Group worth $52,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

