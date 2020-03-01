State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.89% of Federal Signal worth $56,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS opened at $29.00 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSS. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

