State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.14% of Kaman worth $57,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 45.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $55.46 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.