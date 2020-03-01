State Street Corp Grows Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,868 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.34% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $54,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after buying an additional 4,004,132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 196,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

