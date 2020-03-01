State Street Corp Grows Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.17% of Hub Group worth $55,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Hub Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

