State Street Corp Has $51.79 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.81% of OSI Systems worth $51,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,198,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

OSIS opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $90,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,041 shares of company stock worth $3,714,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

