State Street Corp Has $52.50 Million Position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.00% of Matson worth $52,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Matson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Matson by 36.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Matson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Matson had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

