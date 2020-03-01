State Street Corp Has $54.07 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.11% of National Vision worth $54,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 440,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ EYE opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.