State Street Corp Has $54.56 Million Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

State Street Corp boosted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $54,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.81. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

