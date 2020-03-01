State Street Corp Has $55.69 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,725 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.39% of Liberty Global worth $55,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.6% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

