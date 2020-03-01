State Street Corp Has $56.30 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.04% of Spirit Airlines worth $56,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 33.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

