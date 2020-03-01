State Street Corp Has $57.09 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.40% of Eagle Bancorp worth $57,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after buying an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGBN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

