State Street Corp Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.91% of Comfort Systems USA worth $53,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $194,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

