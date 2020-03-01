State Street Corp Increases Stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.06% of Pattern Energy Group worth $54,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,054,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

PEGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

