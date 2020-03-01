State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.30% of Uniti Group worth $53,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 124,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 649,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 703,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Uniti Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

