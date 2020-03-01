State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.29% of Werner Enterprises worth $57,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 164,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

