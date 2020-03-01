State Street Corp Purchases 12,007 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.17% of Cheesecake Factory worth $54,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 324,587 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 585,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

