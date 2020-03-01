State Street Corp Purchases 283,255 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.78% of Ambarella worth $56,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 174,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 689,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $59.45 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.