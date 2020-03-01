State Street Corp Purchases 296,353 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.55% of Rambus worth $54,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rambus by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Rambus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $13.98 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $490,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.