State Street Corp Purchases 57,192 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.91% of Universal worth $55,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Universal by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Universal by 15.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.