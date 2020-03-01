State Street Corp Purchases 57,419 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State Street Corp increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Smartsheet worth $53,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 29.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $843,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $436,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,414.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,691 shares of company stock worth $15,353,624 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

