State Street Corp Purchases 600,831 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,074,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.49% of Office Depot worth $52,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Office Depot by 79.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,316,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,892,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 521,861 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

