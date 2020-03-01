State Street Corp Purchases 63,772 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.99% of Harsco worth $54,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1,476.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 10,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 1,328,521 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 502,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 991,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

