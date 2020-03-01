State Street Corp Raises Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

State Street Corp raised its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.09% of RealPage worth $55,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 140,809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 123,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 760.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $3,020,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,421 shares of company stock worth $27,651,982 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

