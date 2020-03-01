State Street Corp Raises Stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

State Street Corp increased its position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,236,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.45% of AK Steel worth $56,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

NYSE AKS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.38 million, a P/E ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 3.06. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

