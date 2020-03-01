State Street Corp Raises Stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of CarGurus worth $54,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CarGurus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942,315.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,804 shares of company stock worth $17,175,491 over the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.