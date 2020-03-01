State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.15% of Horace Mann Educators worth $56,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $946,296 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HMN stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

