State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Rapid7 worth $57,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 21.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 840,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 590,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 125,898 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 432,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Rapid7 by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,290 shares of company stock worth $5,437,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.