State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.32% of TriNet Group worth $52,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 170.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 291.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,974. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TNET shares. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

TNET opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

