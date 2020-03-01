State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $52,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

