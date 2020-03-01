State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.25% of HNI worth $52,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in HNI by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $32.83 on Friday. HNI Corp has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.24 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

HNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

