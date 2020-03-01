State Street Corp Sells 106,735 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,735 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.66% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $55,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

SRG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.