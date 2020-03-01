State Street Corp Sells 121,617 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.08% of Veracyte worth $55,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.58 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,445 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

