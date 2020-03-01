State Street Corp Sells 13,160 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.44% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $55,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,169,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

NUS opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.