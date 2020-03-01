State Street Corp Sells 13,476 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 38.72% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $55,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,285,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INKM opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $35.12.

