State Street Corp Sells 29,465 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,465 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.15% of NetScout Systems worth $56,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,023,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,083,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NTCT stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.40. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

