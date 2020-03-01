State Street Corp Sells 300,996 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,499,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.83% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $57,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 322,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

PTEN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

