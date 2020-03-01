State Street Corp Sells 5,873 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.01% of Axos Financial worth $55,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

