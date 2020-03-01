State Street Corp Sells 91,914 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.28% of Banco Macro worth $55,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 206.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

BMA opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.