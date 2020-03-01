Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,791,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $3,421,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 55,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

