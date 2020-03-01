Steem Dollars (SBD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,484.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $41,484.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00008779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,617.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.98 or 0.03680804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002086 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00307266 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00759539 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,276,765 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

