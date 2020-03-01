Steem Dollars (SBD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $36,710.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00008845 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $36,710.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,719.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.85 or 0.03666184 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00310885 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00747647 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,278,353 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

