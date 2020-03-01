Stellar Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Stellar has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $327.24 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Huobi, Bitfinex and RippleFox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009416 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,205,027,051 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, Huobi, Koinex, Stronghold, Cryptomate, Kuna, Koineks, CoinEgg, OKEx, C2CX, GOPAX, Sistemkoin, ABCC, OTCBTC, Kryptono, Bittrex, Binance, Bitfinex, RippleFox, CEX.IO, Liquid, Kraken, Poloniex, BCEX, Stellarport, Ovis, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Upbit, Gate.io, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Exrates, CryptoMarket, Vebitcoin, Exmo and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

