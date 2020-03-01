Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stericycle from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $9,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.43 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

