Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,515,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,260,000 after acquiring an additional 149,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 231,810 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 334,457 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,548,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 389,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STL opened at $16.58 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

