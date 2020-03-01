Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Buy

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,752,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,347. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.