Stipend (SPD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a market cap of $103,709.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

